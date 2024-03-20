Madeleine McGraw Siblings: Hollywood’s Rising Stars

Madeleine McGraw is an American actress known for her roles in various films and TV shows.

She starred as Gwen in the 2021 horror film, The Black Phone, and as Zoey Campbell in the Disney Channel series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Additionally, Madeleine voiced characters in popular films like Toy Story 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

She has received recognition for her performances, including winning the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Performance.

Madeleine has been nominated for awards such as the Saturn Award and the San Diego Film Critics Society Award for her outstanding work in the entertainment industry.

Siblings overview

Madeleine has three siblings: an older brother named Jack, a twin brother named Aidan, and a younger sister named Violet.

All of her siblings are involved in the film industry, showcasing their talents at a young age.

Jack McGraw

Jack, born on December 7, 2006, in San Jose, California, USA, is an actor known for his roles in various productions.

He is recognized for his work in films like The Good Dinosaur, where he voiced Young Arlo, and TV series such as Godless and Workaholics.

Jack has showcased his talent at a young age and has gained popularity for his performances.

Additionally, he has a Guest Starring role on Workaholics, highlighting his versatility as an actor.

Aidan McGraw

Aidan, born on December 22, 2008, in San Jose, California, USA, is an actor and model known for his work in various films and modeling projects.

He made his film debut alongside his sister, Madeleine McGraw, in American Sniper, where they portrayed the children of Bradley Cooper’s character.

Aidan has also appeared in films like The Harbinger, The Curse of La Llorona and The Black Phone.

Apart from acting, he has ventured into modeling for renowned brands and magazines such as Ralph Lauren, Vogue and GQ, showcasing his unique style and charming smile.

Aidan has a keen interest in fashion, art and photography, and he enjoys traveling and exploring new places.

He shares a close bond with his siblings and parents, often documenting their moments on his Instagram account.

Parents

Madeleine’s parents are Colin and Jackie.

The couple has no background in acting, but they have been instrumental in supporting their children’s Hollywood aspirations.

Career

Madeleine has built an impressive career at a young age, showcasing her talent in various films and TV shows.

She starred as Gwen in the horror film The Black Phone and as Zoey Campbell in the Disney Channel series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Madeleine voiced the character Bonnie in Toy Story 4 and has appeared in other notable productions like Pacific Rim: Uprising and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Additionally, she voiced Young Katie in The Mitchells vs The Machines and Maddy McGear in Cars 3.

Madeleine’s career highlights include nominations for awards like the Young Artist Awards and recognition for her performances across different genres, from horror to animation.