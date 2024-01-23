Madira Soccer Assassins Dominate Junior Starlets’ World Cup Qualifier Squad

Madira Soccer Assassins, the prominent Premier League team, leads with six players in the recently unveiled provisional squad by the newly appointed Junior Starlets head coach, Mildred Cheche. The squad is gearing up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo, with Butere Girls, the defending champions of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association, closely following with five players securing spots.

Key figures in the roster include Lorna Faith, named the U19 Most Valuable Player from Talanta Hela, and the formidable duo, Joy Angela Valencia, both hailing from Butere Girls. Additionally, Charity Midewa, the forward from Madira Soccer Assassins, has earned her place in the squad, having showcased her skills in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Cameroon in 2023.

The provisional squad, consisting of 30 members, is scheduled to commence training on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The team will be preparing rigorously for the first leg in DR Congo on Sunday, February 4, 2024, followed by the second leg at home on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Among the goalkeepers named are Velma Abwire, Scovia Awuor, Effie Awuor, and Esther Akumu. Defenders include Lorine Ilavonga, Elizebeth Ochaka, Clare Meries, Grace Mumo, Rose Nangila, Dorcas Glender, Vivian Amondi, Judith Nandwa, and Kimberly Akinyi. Midfielders comprise Rebecca Odato, Shani Stacy Shemaiah, Brenda Awuor, Bridgit Maria, Sheila Akinyi, Susan Akoth, Lornah Faith, and Gaudancia Maloba. The forward positions feature Valerie Nekesa, Joy Angela Valencia, Lindey Weey Atieno, Diana Anyango, Winnie Wangeci, Catherine Wambui, Patience Kasichana, Marvelous Joy, and Marion Serenge.

The Junior Starlets are set to travel to DR Congo on February 4, 2024, for the first leg, with the return leg taking place at home on February 11, 2024. The anticipation builds as the squad prepares to showcase their prowess in the upcoming qualifiers.