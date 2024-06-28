Madison Beer Siblings: Getting to Know the People Behind the Pop Star

Madison Beer is an American singer and songwriter.

She first gained substantial media attention in 2013 when Justin Bieber posted a link to one of her YouTube cover song videos.

Beer has since released several singles and EPs, including her debut studio album Life Support in 2021 and her second album Silence Between Songs in 2023.

She has also voiced the virtual character Evelynn in the League of Legends virtual band K/DA, and has appeared on television shows and in a film.

Siblings

Madison’s siblings include her older brother Ryder Beer, who is also a musician and singer and has collaborated with Madison on some of her music.

Her younger sisters Lexie Beer and Morgan Beer are not involved in the music industry and tend to keep a lower profile compared to Madison.

Lexie and Morgan occasionally appear in Madison’s social media posts, but for the most part maintain more private lives.

Madison is the middle child.

Career

Beer’s music career began in 2013 when she started posting cover songs on YouTube.

That same year, a video of her singing a cover of Etta James’ At Last caught the attention of pop star Justin Bieber, who posted a link to it on his Twitter account.

This helped expose Beer to a much wider audience and kickstarted her professional music career.

Beer released her debut single Melodies in 2013, which featured a guest appearance from Bieber in the music video.

Over the next few years, she continued to release singles and build a following. In 2018, Beer released her debut EP As She Pleases which debuted at #95 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The EP included the singles Dead and Say It to My Face and showcased Beer’s pop and R&B influenced sound.

Beer’s first full-length studio album Life Support was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

The album included hit singles like Selfish, Baby and Good in Goodbye and demonstrated Beer’s growth as a songwriter and artist.

Life Support received praise for its honest, vulnerable lyrics and mature pop sound.

In addition to her music, Beer has also pursued acting opportunities. In 2013, she appeared in the film, Louder Than Words, alongside David Duchovny and Hope Davis.

She has also done voice acting work, voicing the virtual character Evelynn in the League of Legends virtual pop group K/DA. K/DA released a hit single Pop/Stars in 2018 which featured Beer’s vocals.

Awards and accolades

Beer has received several awards and nominations over the course of her career so far.

This includes a 2024 Grammy Award nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album for her second studio album Silence Between Songs.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021, she received a nomination for Push Performance of the Year for her single, Selfish.

In 2019, Beer received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Female Web Star.

She has also been recognized for her work with the virtual K/DA group from the game League of Legends.

Beer received a 2019 nomination from the Game Audio Network Guild Awards for Best Original Song for Pop/Stars with K/DA, and a 2021 win for Best Original Song for “More”.

The Shorty Awards have honored Beer multiple times, with a 2019 win for Best in Games and a 2021 finalist position and gold win for Best in Videos.

She also won a 2021 Webby Award for Video – Music (Branded).

While she has not yet won any major music awards, these accolades demonstrate the recognition Beer has received early in her career for her music, videos and overall online presence.