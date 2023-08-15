Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates Following Recovery

Global pop icon Madonna is back in the spotlight, delighting fans with rescheduled tour dates for her highly anticipated world tour, following her recovery from a bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization.

Originally slated to kick off in Vancouver, Canada, the Celebration tour will now begin on October 14th in London, marking a triumphant return for the star after a challenging period of health setbacks.

Madonna, known for her groundbreaking music and innovative performances, has shifted most of the US tour dates to 2024 due to the unforeseen circumstances.

Some dates unfortunately had to be cancelled as well, but fans can look forward to a thrilling live experience.

The tour was initially planned as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s breakout single, “Holiday.” The aptly named Celebration Tour signifies her return to large arenas and stadiums, after her previous experimental and intimate Madame X shows held in 2019 and 2020.

Her Madame X performances faced their own set of hurdles, with some being postponed or cancelled due to injuries she sustained and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Madonna unveiled her plans for the Celebration tour in January and commenced rehearsals in April.

However, a few weeks before the scheduled opening night, news broke that she was battling a severe bacterial infection that required hospitalization.

In a heartfelt message to her fans last month, the star expressed her gratitude for the support of her family and shared that her children played a pivotal role during her recovery.

With Madonna now on the path to recovery, her fans can eagerly anticipate the European leg of the tour which remains unaffected. After sold-out shows at the O2 Arena, the tour will journey through France, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, and Germany before returning to London for two additional dates in December.

The tour will then cross the Atlantic for performances in New York and Washington, followed by a brief Christmas hiatus. The rescheduled US, Canada, and Mexico dates will commence after the break.

Rescheduling the tour has been a complex task, with logistical challenges requiring the change of venues for some cities. Unfortunately, a few concerts in Tulsa, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Las Vegas had to be cancelled.

Additionally, a Nashville concert intended to support trans rights organizations on December 22nd was also scrapped.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the cancelled concerts will receive refunds through the original point of purchase.

Some New York and Los Angeles shows will now take place in alternative venues. Ticketholders for the initial dates will receive refunds and priority access to the rescheduled performances.

While the setlist remains a well-kept secret, Madonna previously engaged with fans on social media, asking them to contribute their song preferences with the question, “What song would you like to dance to at my show?” As anticipation builds, the world is ready to celebrate the iconic performer’s triumphant return to the stage.

