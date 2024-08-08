MAFS UK Matchmaker Paul Brunson Becomes Co-Owner of Sutton United FC

Paul Brunson, known for his role as a matchmaker on Married At First Sight UK, is now pursuing a different kind of match after becoming a co-owner of Sutton United FC, a fifth-tier football club in South London.

Best known for his appearances alongside Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas during the reality show’s commitment ceremonies, Brunson recently revealed that he’s a “recent but devout fan” of Sutton United.

His passion for the club was sparked earlier this year when he attended his first match, an experience he describes as “life-changing.”

Brunson, who was born in the US but now lives in London, said that attending the match made him “instantly fall in love with the game and the sense of community it fosters.”

He recalled celebrating goals with people from different backgrounds, which fueled his newfound passion for football.

Sutton United FC, which competes in the National League, was relegated at the end of last season and is set to play Tamworth on Saturday.

Brunson’s journey with the club began earlier this year when he appeared on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

After revealing he didn’t have a football team to support, Sutton United was randomly chosen for him. The experience left a lasting impression, leading him to invest in the club.

Announcing his new venture, Brunson emphasized his commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity within football.

“These clubs are the heart of a community,” he said, “but many people in London haven’t attended a local match. In particular, people of color have expressed fears about the crowd atmosphere.”

Brunson aims to change that by ensuring more people can experience the joy of football.

His plans for the club include inviting frontline workers, such as police officers and NHS staff, to home games to strengthen the sense of community.

“I’m not your typical football club owner,” Brunson admitted, “but I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team.” He joins three other co-owners at Sutton United, with no single owner holding a majority stake in the club.