Maggie Q Siblings: Meet Andrea, Maria and Nicole Quigley

Margaret Denise Quigley, known professionally as Maggie Q, was born on May 22, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dhe is an American actress, model, and activist, recognized for her roles in both Asian and American films.

Q began her career in Hong Kong, starring in action films such as Gen-Y Cops and Naked Weapon.

She gained international fame with her performances in Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard and played Tori Wu in the Divergent series.

Siblings

Q has a total of three siblings, namely Andrea Quigley, Maria Quigley and Nicole Quigley.

Her family background reflects a mix of cultures, with her father being of Irish and Polish descent and her mother being Vietnamese.

The family moved to Hawaii, where they settled in Mililani.

Career

Q began her career in the late 1990s in Hong Kong, where she initially worked as a model.

Her striking looks and athleticism led her to transition into acting, making her film debut in Model from Hell in 1999.

She quickly gained recognition in the Hong Kong action film scene, with notable early films such as Gen-Y Cops in 2000, where she played a supporting role, and Naked Weapon in 2002, which showcased her martial arts skills and solidified her status as an action star.

Q’s big break in Hollywood came with her role in Mission: Impossible III in 2006, directed by J.J. Abrams.

She portrayed Zhen, an assassin, which introduced her to a wider audience and highlighted her ability to perform intense action sequences.

This pivotal role marked her transition from Asian cinema to mainstream Hollywood, leading to several major film appearances.

Following her breakthrough, she starred in Live Free or Die Hard in 2007 as Mai Linh, a skilled hacker and adversary to Bruce Willis’s character.

Q also appeared in Priest in 2011, portraying a fierce warrior alongside Paul Bettany, and played Tori Wu in the Divergent series from 2014 to 2016, a key character in the dystopian trilogy based on Veronica Roth’s novels.

In recent years, she has continued to take on diverse roles, including her performance in The Protégé in 2021, where she starred alongside Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson in an action thriller about an assassin seeking vengeance.

She also made a guest appearance in the popular sitcom The Conners in 2022, showcasing her comedic timing.

Q has made a significant impact on television as well.

She starred in the critically acclaimed series Nikita from 2010 to 2013, where she played the lead role of Nikita Mears, a former assassin who escapes from a secret government program.

Q also starred as Hannah Wells in Designated Survivor from 2016 to 2019, an FBI agent investigating a terrorist attack.

Awards and accolades

Q has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent both in acting and her humanitarian efforts.

Notably, she was honored with the World Tourism Humanitarian Award in 2018 for her dedicated work with Kageno, an NGO focused on transforming impoverished communities in Kenya and Rwanda.

This recognition was presented during the World Travel Market in London, highlighting her commitment to humanitarian causes, including clean water, healthcare, and education initiatives in these regions.

In addition to her humanitarian awards, Q has been recognized within the entertainment industry.

She was named PETA Asia-Pacific’s Person of the Year in 2008, acknowledging her advocacy for animal rights and her efforts to promote vegetarianism and environmental conservation.

Her performances have also garnered critical acclaim, particularly for her roles in action films such as Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard, which helped establish her as a prominent action star in Hollywood.

Although specific awards for her acting roles are not detailed in the search results, her impact and recognition in both film and television, particularly through series like Nikita and Designated Survivor, have contributed to her status as a respected figure in the industry.