Magic Johnson Siblings: The Johnson Family Story

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He spent his entire 13-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 5 championships and 3 MVP awards.

Known for his incredible court vision, passing ability and leadership, Johnson revolutionized the point guard position at 6’9″ tall.

He led the league in assists 4 times and is the NBA’s all-time leader in playoff assists and triple-doubles.

Johnson was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA First Team selection and 2-time NBA Finals MVP having won an NCAA championship at Michigan State in 1979 and an Olympic gold medal in 1992 as part of the Dream Team.

In 1991, Johnson announced his retirement after testing positive for HIV but returned to play in the 1992 All-Star Game, winning MVP, but retired again shortly after.

Siblings

Johnson comes from a large family with several siblings.

His oldest brother is Larry Johnson, who played basketball at the University of Idaho.

Johnson also has five sisters – Evelyn, Diane, Anita and Cheryl.

His youngest brother is Earvin “EJ” Johnson III, who is a TV personality and LGBTQ activist.

Additionally, Johnson has three half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage – Al, Alvin and Cheryl.

Despite coming from a large family, Johnson and his siblings have remained very close over the years. They have supported each other through both good times and bad.

EJ Johnson, in particular, has been open about his close relationship with his famous brother.

When EJ came out as gay in 2013, Johnson was very supportive and said he loved his son unconditionally.

The Johnson family’s strong family bond has been an important part of Magic’s life and success.

Career

Johnson had a remarkable career as a professional basketball player and later as a successful entrepreneur.

He spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and earning numerous accolades, including three NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and three NBA Finals MVPs.

Johnson was known for his exceptional court vision, passing skills and leadership, revolutionizing the point guard position.

After retiring from basketball due to contracting HIV in 1991, he made a brief comeback in 1996 before retiring for the final time.

Johnson then transitioned into entrepreneurship, owning movie theaters, restaurants, and shares in sports teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks.

Awards

Johnson’s awards and achievements are extensive and illustrious.

In basketball, he won 5 NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, 3 NBA Finals MVP Awards, and 3 NBA Most Valuable Player Awards. Johnson was a 12-time NBA All-Star and 2-time NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Johnson holds the NBA record for average assists per game in the regular season and playoffs. Johnson was also a member of the legendary Dream Team that won the 1992 Olympic Gold Medal.

Johnson has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice, in 2002 and 2010.

He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

In 2019, Johnson received the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Outside of basketball, Johnson has been recognized with numerous other honors, including the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, NAACP Image Award and a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

He has been named LA Businessman of the Year, received the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Legacy Award and been awarded the LA Chamber of Commerce Civic Medal of Honor.

Johnson has also been awarded honorary degrees from Michigan State University and Xavier University of Louisiana and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.