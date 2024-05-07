Mai Mahiu Death Toll Rises to 61 As Search for 29 Goes On

One more body was Monday recovered in the ongoing rescue mission in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County where raging floods killed over 60 people.

This increased to 61 the number of the bodies so far recovered.

About 29 people are missing after the tragedy even as some locals have started to rebuild their flattened homes. Nakuru County Commissioner Lyford Kibaara said the body was recovered on Monday evening during the mission being led by officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Youth Service (NYS).

The victims include 11 male adults, 16 female adults, 18 male juveniles, 15 female juveniles and a human skull that is yet to be identified.

An autopsy is yet to be conducted on seven bodies even as the search is ongoing. Multi-agency teams are camping in the area in search of about 50 people who are missing after floods swept their villages.

At least 230 people have so far lost their lives due to the ongoing heavy rains and resultant floods across the country.

The government says multi-agency teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Youth Service and Humanitarian agencies had already hit the ground running to coordinate rescue efforts and provide essential help to the displaced people. The new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri visited the Mai Mahiu flood victims on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Officials said Gen Kahariri was at the place to assess the recovery process following a flooding menace that led to the loss of lives, displacement of people, and destruction of infrastructure.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was also at the site.

Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies, including line ministries, departments, and agencies, were deployed to Mai Mahiu to enhance the search and recovery mission.

Gen Kahariri said KDF’s role is also to sensitize the public in areas that are prone to more flooding and urge them to move to safer places.

“KDF has deployed varied capabilities and is working with the multi-agency teams to support the affected families, including those who have lost their loved ones,” Gen Kahariri said.

The Mai Mahiu tragedy occurred on April 29 2024. A tunnel situated on the hilly area of old Kijabe Road in Kiambu County accumulated water due to blockage along the Meter Gauge Railway and the increased water burst the soaked walls, sweeping households.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua visited the area separately to condole the victims.

The met department has warned the rains will continue to be experienced in the country.