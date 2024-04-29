Mai Mahiu Floods: Death Toll Rises to 45

The death toll from the Mai Mahiu flash floods rose to 45 with many locals missing, police said.

At least 45 bodies were collected from various places and taken to Naivasha mortuary after heavy flash floods wiped out several homes in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County following heavy rains.

Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui confirmed they had collected at least 45 bodies from debris on Monday.

He said more than 101 homes were affected.

Several motorists who were using roads downstream were also affected.

“We have 45 bodies so far collected and many more are covered by the mud,” he said from the scene.

Rescue teams said at least five vehicles were trapped in the mud but bodies had been retrieved.

“We expect the numbers to go up as the search and rescue goes on,” said an official on the ground.

Many other people are missing after the incident on Sunday night.

More than 100 people were rushed to hospital following the tragedy.

Domestic animals were also killed in the incident, officials said.

Rescue missions were being hampered by the sloppiness of the area where the water raged through.

The floodwaters originated from a nearby river that broke its banks on Sunday night, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

“Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village.” “The floodwaters are reported to have originated from a nearby river that broke its banks,” KRC said. The incident cut the major road from Nairobi to Mai Mahiu after heaps of rocks, mud, and logs were dumped there. Many road users were stranded for hours as rescuers responded there. Police urged motorists to avoid the route. Heavy rains are being experienced in many parts of the country amid calls for caution. Teams from the Kenya Police, County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross and community members are at the scene, officials said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Monday ordered the inspection of all public and private dams and water reservoirs within 24 Hours.

Many more are missing after the Sunday night incident that followed heavy rains experienced in the area.

Kindiki told county security officials to inspect the dams and recommend cases where compulsory evacuation and temporary resettlement orders are to be issued.

He also told the teams to deploy enforcement teams at urban and rural road spots prone to stormwater flooding and without bridges or where the water has breached the bridge to prevent motorists or pedestrians from dangerous crossovers and to arrest and prosecute offenders for attempted suicide and/or attempted murder as the facts of the case may be.

“Prevent the transportation of passengers across flooded rivers or storm water by unsafe canoes or boats and arrest inexperienced and unscrupulous persons taking advantage of the prevailing situation to cash in on persons in distress,” he said.

He issued a statement following increased cases of deaths out of flooding caused by heavy rains.

Kindiki said the government is deeply concerned by the loss of life and destruction of public and private property resulting from the ongoing floods.

“There are reports of continued risky behaviour by motorists and pedestrians, and casual treatment by members of the public of weather forecast and voluntary evacuation advisories.”

“Further, unscrupulous persons in order to benefit from persons in distress during storms are endangering the public by constructing and operating rudimentary canoes or boats, and transporting stranded passengers for money,” he said.

Kindiki said the government is coordinating all its relevant agencies and partners to prevent further loss of lives and property, and to support all those who have been affected by the ongoing torrential rains.

More than 200 people are dead in separate incidents following the heavy flooding.

Motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa/Narok highway and the Mai Mahiu – Naivasha road were Monday advised to seek for alternative routes after debris was swept into the roads following Sunday night’s heavy downpour.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued an alert on Monday April 29, saying motorists should brace for heavy traffic along the said roads as they are impassable at the moment.

KeNHA said the heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinale and Kijabe led water courses to experience an upsurge which then led to the washing away of debris and several houses.