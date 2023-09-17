Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Allegedly Abducted in Banana

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has allegedly been abducted by unknown people from his house in Banana, Kiambu town.

This is according to his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Njiru also told reporters that his clients has not been booked at any of the police stations they have visited so far.

“My client Maina Njenga is still missing. He was abducted by police whose Subarus had a south Sudan registration number…He was never booked in any police station,” said Njiru.

Maina’s brother Njoroge Kamunya said the politician was at his other wife’s house when he was taken by force.

In May, the former sect leader was declared wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over criminal activities.

In a statement, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they were looking for the politician over the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang at a home linked to Maina.

“One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced,” Amin said then.

According to the DCI, three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also recovered. They were tucked away in one of the rooms in the house.

In July, Maina was arrested and held incommunicado at a Kirinyaga police station.

He (Maina), Kamunya and one Felix Ratu were then charged with being in possession of offensive weapons contrary to law.

They were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or a Sh200,000 bond.

