Majid Al Futtaim Retail Launches Retail Graduate Programme To Foster Growth In Retail Sector.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in Kenya has announced the launch of its transformative Retail Graduate Programme in collaboration with 12 top universities across six countries.

They include Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates. With a steadfast commitment to promoting gender diversity, Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to empower and recruit 75 nationals for its regional Carrefour operations, targeting 50% of the positions for talented female candidates.

In Kenya, Majid Al Futtaim Retail has partnered with The University of Nairobi and Strathmore University.

Through these strategic collaborations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail will establish a collaborative and dynamic platform that attracts top talent, facilitating the development of a qualified workforce.

Also Read: Kakuzi Assumes New Brand Identity

This initiative not only strengthens Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s position as an investor in local talent development, but also actively contributes to and supports local communities and economies and establishes lasting relationships with educational institutions.

Selected candidates will undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others.

This holistic approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience and equips participants with a deep understanding of the diverse aspects of a modern retail industry. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to secure full-time supervisory-level positions within Carrefour.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director of Carrefour – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “The Retail Graduate Programme represents our dedication to supporting the young generation in kickstarting their careers in the retail industry. By offering comprehensive on-the-job training and exposure to different facets of the business, we aim to fast-track the career progression of these graduates and build a strong leadership pipeline for the future of retail.”

Also Read: Safaricom Rolls Out Faraja Loans for Customers Purchasing via Lipa Na M-Pesa

The involvement of the universities helps to organise job fairs and on-campus career events and sessions to raise awareness about the grocery retail business and its various functions, while also providing students with invaluable insights into the industry.

“At Majid Al Futtaim Retail, we believe in investing in young Kenyan talent and providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Our Retail Graduate Programme is designed to foster the professional growth and development of these individuals, while also fulfilling our vision to generate positive social impact on our communities. This programme serves as a testament to our dedication to Kenya’s vision to engage the young talent and create growth opportunities for them, building on our efforts towards nurturing tomorrow’s retail leaders,” added Orcet.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications before 31 August 2023 by visiting: careers.majidalfuttaim.com/go/Graduate-and-Internship-Programmes.The courses are available for nationals, and are scheduled to begin on 1 October 2023.

This collaborative effort between Majid Al Futtaim Retail,The University of Nairobi and Strathmore University aims to connect academia and industry, fostering growth and innovation in the retail sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...