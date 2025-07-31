Major Road Closures Announced in Nairobi Ahead of CHAN Tournament on August 3rd

Nairobi, Kenya – As the city gears up to host the much-anticipated Africa Championship (CHAN) Tournament on Saturday, 3rd August 2025, the Nairobi Traffic Department has issued a traffic advisory announcing major road closures and diversions in the city.

The measures are aimed at ensuring smooth operations and enhanced security around the tournament venues and are expected to affect several key routes within the city.

🚫 Road Closures to Take Effect

Aerodrome Road – Closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout

🔀 Alternative Routes and Diversions

From Mombasa Road to CBD: Use Likoni Road via General Motors and connect through Enterprise Road or the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni.

🚦 Plan Ahead: Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, consider alternative routes, and follow police instructions. Those attending the tournament are encouraged to use public transport or carpooling to minimise traffic pressure in the affected areas.

The Kenya Police assures the public of continued cooperation and urges everyone to remain vigilant and patient during the event