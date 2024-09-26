Major Roads In Nairobi To Close This Sunday For Jubilee Live Free Race

Several major roads in Nairobi will be closed on Sunday, September 29, 2024, to allow for the 3rd edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race.

The cycling event is set to begin at 6 a.m., with over 2,500 cyclists from more than 20 countries expected to participate.

The affected roads include Bunyala Road, Lower Hill Road, Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Kenyatta Avenue, Langata Road, and Douglas Wakihuri Road.

Motorists are encouraged to secure parking at Nyayo Stadium via Nairobi West before 6:00 a.m. to avoid disruption. Authorities have confirmed that the roads will be reopened by 1 p.m. the same day.

“The Kenya Police will ensure the safety of all participants and spectators along the designated routes and at the main event village at Nyayo Stadium. We appreciate your cooperation as we create a lively atmosphere for this exciting cycling competition,” authorities said.

The Jubilee Live Free Race aims to raise awareness about the importance of a well-rounded life, including health and financial planning, while demystifying insurance.

The event will also highlight the role of sustainable practices in protecting the environment.

The 2024 race comes at a time when Jubilee Insurance has just launched its thematic campaign, “There’s Living and There’s Living Free.”

This campaign aims to help individuals better understand investment and insurance solutions.

As the title sponsor for the third consecutive year, Jubilee Insurance has invested KSh 20 million into the event—Sh10 million in cash and an additional Sh10 million in advertising and promotion.

Since 2022, Jubilee Insurance has contributed Sh60 million to the race.

Speaking at the event’s launch, Caroline Ndung’u, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jubilee Insurance, noted the alignment of the race with the company’s vision.

“Our brand promise is centered on enabling people to live free, and this event supports that mission. We are excited about this year’s edition, not just for the competition but for the conversations it fosters about making meaningful societal change. Our goal is to grow this event and transform it into a Tour de Kenya,” she said.

This year’s race will feature six categories, including the flagship 60 km main race, a 12 km family fun ride, the 48 km black mamba ride, a 2 km kiddies’ race, a 48 km para-cycling race, and a 60 km team race for teams of six riders. The race will start at Nyayo Stadium, with participants cycling through various routes in Nairobi.