Majority Of Kenyans Demand Military Withdrawal From Streets Amid Protests

Mmajority of Kenyans are calling for the removal of the military from the streets amid ongoing protests.

According to a TIFA report released on Thursday, July 18, over 70 percent of Kenyans support recalling the army deployed to manage the protests.

The report, titled “Public Sentiments on Gen-Z Protests,” gathered data from 1,507 respondents over the age of 18 between July 16 and 17.

The findings indicate a strong preference for non-military methods in handling the protests.

“Overall, the majority of respondents supported the removal of the army from the streets to quell the protests,” the report stated.

Out of the over 1,500 people contacted via telephone, 72 percent opposed the deployment of the military, while only 28 percent supported it.

Support for recalling the military was particularly high in the Eastern region, with 81 percent in favor, compared to over 31 percent in the Western Region and Rift Valley, where support for the military’s presence was higher.

The Kenyan government deployed the military after violence escalated during protests on June 25, when protesters stormed Parliament and set parts of the building, including City Hall, ablaze.

Kenya’s High Court later approved the use of military force to restore order following days of anti-tax protests that overwhelmed the police.

A judge ruled that the military deployment was essential to protect government installations but required authorities to clarify the duration and rules of engagement within two days.

“To deploy the military in a blanket manner without defining their scope of operation and the duration of their operation is a dangerous trend that can bring about militarization of the country,” Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled. The Law Society of Kenya, which had petitioned the court to order the military back to the barracks, stated it “respects but disagrees” with the ruling.

The report also highlighted widespread perceptions of excessive force used by the police during protests, particularly in the Nairobi and Nyanza regions.

“The perception of excessive force used by the police during protests is widespread, with significant concerns highlighted in the Nairobi and Nyanza regions. This sentiment reflects deep-rooted issues regarding law enforcement practices and raises critical questions about the balance between maintaining order and respecting the rights of protesters,” the report noted.

Human rights groups have documented more than 50 deaths during the protests