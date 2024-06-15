Makadara Magistrate Kivuti in Shooting Drama Dies in Hospital 

The Makadara magistrate who was shot and injured in a rage in court succumbed to her injuries on Friday night, officials said.

Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti died at the Nairobi Hospital where she had been transferred to after the shooting incident.

Her family said the body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was expected to announce the death.

“We moved the body to the morgue,” said a member of the family.

Magistrate Kivuti had been shot and injured in the hip and chest.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital and later transferred to Nairobi Hospital where she succumbed.

A blood appeal was made to help her stabilize in vain.

The shooting has shaken some judicial officials who have called for enhanced security.

But police said the incident is isolated and will be handled well. A meeting has been called between the judiciary officers and police to discuss the matter next week.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said Saturday after consultation with the Office of the Inspector General they will reinforce security at all court stations nationwide.

“Only properly accredited security officers will be allowed to carry arms on court premises,” she said.

Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, 55 was shot and killed by his colleagues at the court on Thursday June 13 afternoon soon after he had attacked and wounded the magistrate.

He had travelled from his work station in Londiani, Kericho to attend a court case where his ailing wife Jennifer Wairimu, 48 years was an accused person.

He was in civilian then. Police said he had the intention to kill.

This is in a case of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

The woman had apparently pleaded to be released out on cash bail but the magistrate turned down the plea.

This is after she absconded court sessions over sickness. A warrant of arrest was issued against her.

And when she appeared on Thursday June 13, her bail terms were canceled and the magistrate ordered she be remanded at the Langata Women’s prisons.

This angered Kipruto who sneaked into the the court through the magistrates door and fired shots towards Kivuti injuring her on the chest and left hip. She died a day later.

His colleagues who were present fired at the senior officer and killed him in the tent that works as a court.

In the process three other officers were injured. One of them was hit in a he left eyed another in left leg and a third one in left hand.

Operations at the court were Friday suspended.

The Judiciary said it had commenced psycho-social counselling and support to judicial officers and staff stationed at Makadara Law Courts.

As part of the initiative, Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya held a meeting with judicial officers attached to the court at the Supreme Court Building on Friday.

During the meeting, the Magistrates were taken through a counselling session by a team of psychologists from Chiromo Hospital led by Dr Rose Ngondi.

Mokaya said the event where Principal Magistrate Monicah Kivuti was shot by an assailant is traumatising for the entire judiciary.

The Chief Registrar assured the Magistrates that their colleague is in a stable condition as she undergoes treatment, and that the judiciary is doing everything to ensure her recovery.

Led by Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora, the Magistrates requested the Judiciary to beef up security for judicial officers and improve infrastructure at Makadara Law Courts.

Mokaya said the judiciary management is cognizant of the situation at the court and will do everything possible to ensure the security of judicial officers and staff as they resume duty next week.

She also noted that the security situation in Makadara is exacerbated by the judiciary’s infrastructural challenges, and called for adequate funding to address the judiciary’s infrastructural needs as well as security for judicial officers.

She urged persons who are not satisfied with judicial decisions to raise their grievances through legal channels.

The judiciary’s Directorate of Human Resource Management and Development will continue with psycho-social support for judicial officers and staff next week to address the trauma that followed the shooting incident.