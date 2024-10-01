Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo Tables Motion to Censure President William Ruto

In the latest development in Kenyan politics, Senator Daniel Maanzo has tabled a motion to censure President William Samoei Ruto, Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces. This move has raised eyebrows as it calls into question the leadership of the Head of State, citing concerns over his conduct and governance.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo files a censure motion against President William Ruto shortly after the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was introduced in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/09YffZ2Fac — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 1, 2024

Key Constitutional Concerns Raised

The motion highlights various constitutional provisions that allegedly have been violated. According to Article 260 of the Constitution of Kenya, the President is categorized as a state officer whose conduct and behaviour must adhere to the highest standards, outlined in Articles 73, 75, and 77 of the Constitution. Furthermore, the Leadership and Integrity Act, Cap 185C, requires the President to uphold integrity and public trust in discharging his duties.

Senator Maanzo’s motion underscores the symbolic role of the President as stipulated in Article 131(1)(e), which states that the President is the symbol of national unity. The motion claims that instead of fostering unity, certain actions by the President have promoted divisions among communities, leading to heightened political and social tensions.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo files censure motion against President William Ruto at the Senate; claims he has failed to protect Kenyans against police brutality and killings among other accusations pic.twitter.com/r3G9U0nNos — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 1, 2024

Human Rights Concerns

One of the core issues raised in the motion is the recent spate of alleged abductions, torture, and disappearances in Kenya. Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom from torture, inhuman treatment, and cruel or degrading punishment. The motion claims that the current administration has not adequately protected citizens from police brutality and other human rights violations, which have caused public outcry.

Failure in Governance and Service Delivery

Senator Maanzo’s motion also touches on the governance and delivery of key services under President Ruto’s leadership. The motion asserts that the President, who also chairs the National Security Council, has failed to protect Kenyans from police brutality, especially in recent instances of unrest. Moreover, the Senate motion highlights the reduction of funds allocated to county governments, particularly in critical sectors like health and agriculture. According to the motion, the failure to fully devolve these services has led to untold suffering for ordinary Kenyans.

Lack of Public Participation and Marginalization

Another concern raised is the lack of public participation in critical government initiatives, including the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Social Health Assistance (SHA), university education fees module, and the Affordable Housing Program. The motion argues that President Ruto’s administration has marginalized sections of the population by advancing these policies without adequate public input, violating Articles 10(2), 119(1), and 174(c) of the Constitution. These actions are said to have led to further divisions within the country, contradicting the President’s constitutional duty to promote unity and inclusion.

What’s Next for President Ruto?

The motion concludes by calling on the Senate to express displeasure and disappointment with President Ruto’s conduct, censuring him for breaching his constitutional mandate. While this motion is not legally binding, it serves as a significant political statement, potentially putting the President’s leadership under increased scrutiny.