Malala Claims He Can Prove Ichung’wah, Mbarire Plotted to Impeach DP Gachagua

Sacked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleopas Malala has accused senior party officials of orchestrating a plan to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He also blamed his downfall on Majority Leader in the House Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Malala went on to claim that he had a documentary of 18 evidence-backed accusations against the pair where one of the evidence accused them of forging the signatures of the deputy president and himself to defraud the party.

“I will be disclosing the other 17 issues against them in due course, including and not limited to documentary evidence of efforts by the two, with their accomplices, to defraud the party, as well as manufacturing minutes of non-existent party meetings, and forging the signatures of the deputy president and myself, in attempts to access the party’s bank accounts,” he said.

“My next disclosure will also reveal attempts by the two coup-plotters and their accomplices, to intentionally and consistently run down and kill the UDA party through stalling of key party activities meant to popularize and expand the party.”

Malala spoke to the press on Thursday, August 15 barely two weeks after his dramatic removal as the Secretary General.

He termed his ouster ‘illegal’ and alleged that the two together with other accomplices hatched the plot to remove him first, before pushing for the impeachment of Gachagua.

“That this coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat. These senior officials are Mrs. Cecily Mbarire, and Mr Kimani Ichung’wah, MP for Kikuyu constituency,” stated Malala. “That my ouster by the above officials had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party, but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.”

He said the two were vexed by his cordial relationship with the deputy president and his boss and thus choreographed the scheme to remove the obstacle, which he says would have frustrated the impeachment goal.

“My close and inevitable working relationship with the deputy president, who is also the UDA deputy party leader irked them, and when their concerted effort, lobbying and coercion to set me against my Deputy Party Leader failed, I was effectively profiled and labelled an obstacle towards their evil plot and conspiracy to have Rigathi Gachagua impeached,” he said.

He said the Kikuyu MP and the governor wanted to impeach Gachagua so as to strategically position themselves politically in the Mt Kenya region come 2027 and 2032.

He rubbished claims of President William Ruto or Opposition members being behind the DP’s ouster.

“Let it be known that the planned impeachment of the deputy president had nothing to do with President William Ruto, the broad-based government or any other narrative the coup plotters have advanced,” he said.

“The impeachment had everything to do with egocentric 2027 and 2032 politics from the Mt. Kenya region and was instigated and propelled by Mrs. Cecily Mbarire and Mr. Kimani Ichung’wah. These two want our deputy president out so that they can strategically position themselves within the emerging political re-alignments.”

Malala further labelled his immediate successor Hassan Omar as one of the accomplices, noting that his rushed installation was unlawful.

He reiterates that he (Malala) served the party diligently but was removed without a hearing or trial, contrary to the law.

“My alleged removal as the UDA Secretary General was outright unlawful, unfair and a sheer blatant contravention of the party constitution and laid down due processes. Neither were any charges preferred against me in public or in private, to warrant and justify my removal nor was I given an opportunity to defend myself as required by law and the rules of natural justice,” he noted.

“I was convicted and sentenced without trial because my aggressors had nothing against me, to the extent that none of them could sign and date the statement that purportedly communicated my ouster.”

He added, “It is not a coincidence therefore that one of the coup plotters, accomplices, Hassan Omar, was unlawfully proposed as my immediate replacement.”

We could not get a comment from both Mbarire and Ichung’wah as they did not respond to calls and texts.