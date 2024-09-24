Malaysia Pargo Net Worth: Reality Star And Jewelry Designer

Malaysia Pargo, an American reality TV personality and jewelry designer, has a net worth of $500,000. Best known for her role on VH1’s Basketball Wives: Los Angeles, Malaysia has gained significant fame in the entertainment world. Alongside her reality TV success, she has ventured into jewelry design, building a brand that reflects her personal and family values.

Early Life

Malaysia Pargo, born Laquisha Pargo in 1980, grew up in Compton, California. Her journey into the public eye began when she became a cast member of Basketball Wives: Los Angeles, a reality TV show that follows the lives of women who are either currently or formerly in relationships with professional basketball players. Malaysia stood out in the series, not only for her connection to the basketball world but also for her outspoken and strong-willed personality.

Basketball Wives

Malaysia Pargo was a key member of the Basketball Wives: Los Angeles cast, appearing in 73 episodes between 2017 and 2023. She first joined the show during its debut season in 2011. Despite being part of a high-profile reality TV series, Malaysia often expressed her discomfort with the scrutiny and envy that comes with the limelight. Her authenticity and willingness to keep her guard up set her apart from some of her co-stars.

Malaysia Pargo Marriage

Malaysia married NBA player Jannero Pargo in 2006. Jannero, who played in the NBA from 2002 to 2015, earned approximately $11.7 million during his career. The couple began dating when Malaysia was 22, and they later had three children together. However, their marriage faced challenges, and in 2014, Malaysia filed for divorce, citing separation since December 2012.

Business Ventures

In addition to her reality TV career, Malaysia Pargo launched her own jewelry line in 2011. Named Three Beats Custom Children’s Jewelry, the brand was created in honor of her three children. The collection offers customized pieces for kids and reflects Malaysia’s commitment to her family and personal style.

Real Estate

During their marriage, Malaysia and Jannero purchased a French-style mansion in Riverwoods, Illinois, in 2009 for $2.24 million. The luxurious property, which spans nearly 12,000 square feet and sits on over two acres of land, was an elegant home for the couple and their children. However, after their separation, they struggled to sell the mansion and eventually lost it to foreclosure in 2014. The home was sold by the bank for $1.375 million in 2016, marking a significant financial loss.

While Malaysia Pargo has faced personal and financial challenges, she remains a prominent figure in the reality TV world. In 2023, she appeared in the movie Behind the Veil 2, further expanding her presence in the entertainment industry. Her ability to balance her career, business ventures, and family life showcases her resilience and determination to succeed.

