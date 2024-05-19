Man Arrested After Killing Brother in Fight in Baringo County

Detectives are holding a man who hacked and killed his brother in a fight in Seretunin village in Baringo Central sub-county.

Kevin Kimuge Chesire, 23, had a deep cut wound at the back of his head with blood oozing out.

He sustained the fatal wound during a fight with his elder brother on Saturday, police said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

Baringo Central police boss Enrico Telewa Lyomu said they recovered the killer weapon at the site. The blood stained club was kept as an exhibit.

He said they arrested the deceased elder brother over the murder.

The body was moved to Baringo County Referral Hospital Mortuary, awaiting an autopsy.

Cases of domestic fights that turn fatal have been on the rise in the country amid calls on parties to solve their differences amicably.