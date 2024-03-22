fbpx
    Man Arrested After Wife Dies Following Assault at Kariobangi Home

    A 41-year-old man was Thursday arrested after his wife died hours after a domestic assault in their house in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

    Elizabeth Mutanda died in hospital where she had been rushed after allegedly being assaulted at home.

    Police said they were called and informed of the incident hours after it had happened following domestic differences.

    She was rushed to Mama Margaret Uhuru Kenyatta Hospital where she succumbed.

    Police visited the scene and found body with visible injuries. The body had a deep cut on the left foot inflicted by a sharp object.

    It was then the man was detained for investigation as the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

