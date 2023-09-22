Man Arrested For Assaulting, Biting His Girlfriend After She Received A Phone Call

Ekurhuleni police have taken a 32-year-old man into custody following allegations of assault against his 32-year-old girlfriend, who received a phone call while visiting his home.

Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), provided details of the incident. According to Thepa, the woman had received a call from her friend while at her boyfriend’s residence.

On September 20, officers from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct arrested the male suspect in the Daveyton area. He is facing charges of common assault under the Domestic Violence Act.

The complainant, a 32-year-old female, reported that on September 17, her boyfriend called her to visit his residence. During the visit, she received a phone call from her friend, which apparently angered the suspect. A verbal dispute ensued when he questioned her about the caller’s identity.

The situation escalated when the boyfriend, unsatisfied with the woman’s response, allegedly physically assaulted her, including biting her on the shoulder.

Following the incident, a police report was filed, and EMPD officers subsequently located and arrested the 32-year-old suspect on Bara Street in Daveyton. He is currently detained at the Daveyton police station.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court, where he will face charges of assault under the Domestic Violence Act.

This incident follows another case from the previous week, where a 53-year-old man was arrested by EMPD after allegedly causing extensive damage to his girlfriend’s property, including windows and a cupboard, while in a drunken state. In that case, the man faced charges of malicious damage to property.

