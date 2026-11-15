Man Arrested for Defrauding Jobseekers Sh1.1 Million in Fake KDF Recruitment Scheme

Detectives have arrested a man accused of posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and defrauding parents of two young women of Sh1.1 million in a fake military recruitment scheme in Busia County.

The suspect, identified as Brian Shem Maboni Achieng, was arrested at Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, Nambale, following an intelligence-led operation by detectives.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers found the suspect in a room with a 22-year-old woman who had been taken to the premises by her mother in the hope of securing her a KDF recruitment opportunity.

Another young woman had also been brought to the guesthouse by a parent seeking to secure her daughter’s enlistment into the military.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been claiming to be a KDF officer with the ability to secure recruitment slots.

He allegedly collected Sh1.1 million from the victims’ parents on different dates between September and November 2026.

Detectives also recovered equipment and materials believed to have been used by the suspect to impersonate a military medical officer.

According to the DCI, a search of the room revealed that the suspect had allegedly drawn blood and urine samples from one of the women under the pretext of conducting a medical examination required for KDF recruitment.

The items recovered included two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another containing clear fluid, a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Officers also seized a laptop, computer mouse and other electronic accessories, as well as white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.

Further recoveries included Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing the suspect’s photograph. Two mobile phones were also seized.

The suspect remains in police custody as detectives process him ahead of his arraignment in court. The recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The DCI cautioned members of the public against individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment opportunities in the disciplined services.

“KDF recruitment is conducted through officially announced and transparent procedures, not backdoor deals or cash inducements,” the agency said.