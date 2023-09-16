in NEWS

Man Arrested in Nyeri for Allegedly Selling Fake KDF Recruitment Letters for Sh500,000

fake kdf recruitment letters in nyeri
Patrick Njue Arrested in Nyeri with Fake KDF Recruitment Letters. [EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man suspected of selling fake Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment letters to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Patrick Njue was apprehended on Thursday in Sagana, Nyeri County as he sought a Sh450,000 bribe.

According to the anti-graft agency, Njue had asked one of the victims for a Sh450,000 bribe but only received Sh300,000 on September 11.

The complainant was supposed to settle the remaining amount on September 15 in order to be “cleared to sign all remaining admission forms” in readiness for “direct recruitment” to KDF.

At the time of the arrest, two other Kenyans were about to pay Njue Sh500,000 each for the fake letters.

“Following the arrest of the suspect, the Commission has received several other complaints from victims who have allegedly lost millions of shillings to the suspect in pursuit of admission of their sons and daughters to KDF or other security forces. He is believed to have engaged in such activities for years,” said EACC.

EACC has urged Kenyans with related allegations against the suspect to report to the nearest offices for further investigations and action.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Written by KahawaTungu Reporter

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

How to Transfer Money from Earn to Spot in Binance

How to Transfer Money from Earn to Spot in Binance
How to Join the U.S. Army from Kenya: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Join the U.S. Army from Kenya: A Step-by-Step Guide