Man Arrested in Nyeri for Allegedly Selling Fake KDF Recruitment Letters for Sh500,000

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a man suspected of selling fake Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) recruitment letters to unsuspecting Kenyans.

Patrick Njue was apprehended on Thursday in Sagana, Nyeri County as he sought a Sh450,000 bribe.

According to the anti-graft agency, Njue had asked one of the victims for a Sh450,000 bribe but only received Sh300,000 on September 11.

The complainant was supposed to settle the remaining amount on September 15 in order to be “cleared to sign all remaining admission forms” in readiness for “direct recruitment” to KDF.

ARREST OF A SUSPECTED SERIAL EXTORTIONIST SELLING FAKE KDF RECRUITMENT LETTERS FOR KES.500K EACH

Following investigations into complaints received from members of the public in Central Kenya, EACC has arrested one Patrick Njue who has allegedly been extorting money from members… pic.twitter.com/SXSiPHkZR0 — EACC (@EACCKenya) September 16, 2023

At the time of the arrest, two other Kenyans were about to pay Njue Sh500,000 each for the fake letters.

“Following the arrest of the suspect, the Commission has received several other complaints from victims who have allegedly lost millions of shillings to the suspect in pursuit of admission of their sons and daughters to KDF or other security forces. He is believed to have engaged in such activities for years,” said EACC.

EACC has urged Kenyans with related allegations against the suspect to report to the nearest offices for further investigations and action.

