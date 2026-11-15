Man Arrested Nearly Two Years After Murder of Rumuruti Police Inspector

Detectives have arrested Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, a murder suspect who had been on the run for nearly two years and nine months following the killing of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, the then Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station in Laikipia County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tiony was arrested on Saturday, November 14, 2026, following a coordinated operation involving Homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West officers and personnel from Rumuruti Police Station.

Inspector Wandera was murdered on February 16, 2024, with his body discovered in a pool of blood in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town.

According to the DCI, the officer had sustained a deep stab wound on the left side of his chest.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the incident and went into hiding, prompting detectives to launch investigations to establish his whereabouts.

In a statement, the DCI said Homicide detectives pursued several investigative leads and conducted forensic analysis, which eventually helped them narrow down their search for the suspect.

The investigations culminated in a raid on the suspect’s hideout on Saturday, bringing his prolonged period on the run to an end.

During the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene after the murder.

The motorcycle was secured as an exhibit to support the ongoing investigations.

Tiony is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.