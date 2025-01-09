Close Menu
    Man Arrested with Machete and Knives at US Capitol

    Police at the US Capitol building arrested a man with a machete and three knives as he attempted to enter through a checkpoint Wednesday.

    Capitol Police said the machete was spotted by an X-ray machine at an entrance to the building’s visitor centre.

    The knives were found during a search of his bag, police said in a statement posted online.

    The man, who police did not name, was arrested on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon.

    The arrest came shortly before a visit by President-elect Donald Trump, who planned to meet Senate Republicans.

    Trump also was scheduled to view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, who is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda, a large room in the centre of the building which contains both the US House and Senate chambers.

    There was increased security around the Capitol complex in Washington DC this week, as lawmakers met on Monday to certify the results of the 2024 presidential election.

    By BBC News

