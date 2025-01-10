Man Charged with Assaulting Sister in Eastleigh, Released on Sh30,000 Bail 

A man who assaulted his sister in a domestic brawl was Friday charged in court.

Abdiaziz Abdullahi Hassan was charged before Makadara magistrate Caroline Mugo and denied the assault charges.

The charge sheet read that on January 2, 2025 at about 6.30 pm at Jam Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi he unlawfully caused grievous harm to his sister Ridhwan Abdillahi Hassan.

Hassan surrendered himself to the police for questioning at the Nairobi Area Regional DCI headquarters on Tuesday ahead of the plea taking.

In police report, his 23-year-old sister, Ridwan alleged that Hassan assaulted her during a quarrel at their home.

The fight was caused by her sister`s trip to Uganda on December 26 which she told police that the visit was to see her friends which allegedly some of her family members were opposed to.

Hassan told the police that his family had reported a case of their missing sister two days after her departure and filed a report at Garissa Police Station under OB number 31/28/12/2024.

“I acted to prevent what I feared might be a case of human trafficking. I feared that my sister could become a victim of a trafficking network that targets individuals and takes them to Libya,” Hassan reported to police.

Ridwan in her report to police she told them that police stopped her at the Busia border, arrested her, and forced her to return home.

“Upon my return my brother attacked me and I was later taken to Bilal Hospital.At the hospital I was treated for injuries on my eyes, ribs, head, and abdomen,” said Ridwan.

The accused asked the court to release him on lenient bail terms adding that he had affixed abode and would attend court sessions whenever required to.

He was released on a bond of Sh80,000 or alternatively pay a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on April 30.