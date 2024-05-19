Man City Win Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for a record fourth season in a row after beating West Ham on the final day.

City clinched the victory they needed at the Etihad to pip Arsenal to the title by two points – their sixth Premier League triumph of the Guardiola era.

The champions trailed Liverpool by three points and Arsenal by one when they drew at home to the Gunners on March 31 but they went on to win their final nine league games to surge to the top of the standings.

There have been individual honours for FWA player of the year Phil Foden and Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland but the City team now turn their attentions to the FA Cup final, where they will hope to complete the double by beating neighbours Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday May 25.