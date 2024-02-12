Man Crushed to Death by Train in Mombasa

The body of a 21-year-old man was found on a railway line after he had been killed by a train in Bonje area, Mombasa.

Police said the incident happened Sunday morning and the deceased was identified as Hamisi Said aged 21.

The body was found having been crushed by a train along the meter gauge railway line.

The body was found lying in the middle of the railway lines with his right leg and right hand having been severed completely.

The body was removed to the Coast General Hospital awaiting postmortem. Police said they do not know it was a case of an accident or suicide.

Meanwhile, in Elementaita, Nakuru, one Elijah Mutheki drowned in a dam.

The man was busy working at the farm when the incident happened on Saturday, February 10, police said.

Police said they are investigating the drowning incident, which happened in Ngesha village.