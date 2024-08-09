Man Dies After Being Hit with Stone in scuffle in Zimmerman

Police are investigating an incident in which a 22 year old man died after being hit by a stone in an altercation in Zimmerman area, Nairobi.

George Karuki died in hospital after he was hit with a stone by his cousin outside Backyard Wines and Spirit outlet.

This was after they quarreled over unknown reasons on Wednesday August 7.

He was later rushed to hospital where he died.

Police officers visited the scene confirmed the incident and established that the deceased had been received at the said hospital in critical condition and succumbed to the injuries.

The body was removed to Kenyatta University Memorial Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

The hunt on the suspect is ongoing, police said.

In Kosare village in Kogony sub-location, Kisumu, police said they are investigating the death of Felix Gichaba, 33.

His body was found hanging on a rope in his house.

And police are investigating a tragic incident where a girl aged 16 jumped to her death from an apartment in Pangani area, Nairobi.

The girl is said to have jumped from the fifteenth floor of an apartment she stayed with a family.

The motive of the Thursday August 8 incident was not immediately known, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment on Baridi lane within Mlango Kubwa.

Police said they were informed that someone had fallen from rooftop of the apartment.

The officers rushed to the scene and reviewed CCTV footages which showed the deceased Habiba Ali Shariff a Somali girl aged 16 old threw herself from rooftop from the fifteen storey.

She died instantly on landing on the floor. The body was removed to Abubakar mosque.

In Kathiani, Machakos County, one John Mutinda Mutua, 25 was found dead after a suicide incident.

The body of the man was found hanging on a guava tree with a sisal rope tied around his neck.

The body, which had no visible injuries was moved to Kathiani Level Four hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to stop the trend.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.