Man Dies After Falling from Macadamia Tree in Embu

A 64-year-old man’s venture onto a tree to harvest macadamia turned tragic when he fell off and died in a village in Embu North.

Police said Harun Kariuki had gone to harvest macadamia nuts where he slipped and fell from the tree.

The deceased had no visible injuries when police arrived at the scene to pick up the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

Macadamia are popular in the area.

The body was moved to Gakwegori Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, the decomposed body of a woman was found in a house in Jamhuri Phase One Court, Jamhuri in Nairobi.

Her friend who had failed to see her for days had come to visit when she realized she was not responding.

She said she knocked on the door severally with no response.

She alerted the neighbours who tried to knock but all in vain.

Police officers visited the scene and gained entry by breaking the door and found a decomposing lifeless body lying on a bed.

The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The cause of the death is yet to be known.

In Kericho, the body of Michael Adika aged 83 years was found lying on the sofa set in the living room of his two-bedroom rented house.

Police said the man has been unwell. The cause of the death is yet to be known and the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.