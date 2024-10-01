Questions as Man Dies After Falling from Sixth Floor of Apartment in Scuffle with Police in Mkuru Slums

Police are investigating circumstances under which a suspect died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment during an arrest in Kware area, Mkuru slums, Nairobi.

The incident happened Tuesday October 1 morning when the man landed on the ground floor of the apartment.

Police at the scene explained they had gone to arrest one Peter Isaack for offence of assault and malicious damaged to property vide OB 68/30/09/2024 when the incident happened.

According to police, while being escorted to the station the deceased jumped from six floor of the flat and died on the spot.

But some residents claimed the man fell off during a scuffle with the arresting team.

This has prompted police authorities to send another team to the scene to investigate the disaster.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are investigating possible murder or suicide.

Elsewhere in Garissa, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted at a local madrasa.

The incident happened at the Umul-Quran Madrasa within Bulla area.

Police said the incident happened as the boy took a shower at the facility bathroom.

This was after he touched a naked live wire.

Other learners said they heard a strange voice of the deceased while in the bathroom.

Upon checking they found him lying on the floor with partial burns.

The police were called and helped to move the body to a local mortuary before it was handed over to the family for burial after the September 28 tragedy.

Cases of electrocution have been on the rise with the trend being blamed on among others illegal connections.

Officials are campaigning to address the cases.

And police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roadside in Uthiru, Nairobi.

The man had died hours earlier before the body was discovered on Monday September 30 morning, police said.

Pedestrians discovered the body and called police who arrived there minutes later and picked it up to the mortuary.

Police said they are yet to identify the man or establish the cause of the death.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

Elsewhere, a man was found dead in his house after he went missing for three days.

The body of the man aged about 40 was found in his house in Kawangware area, Nairobi.

The body had been lying there for days, police said adding it was decomposing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.