Man dies after fighting with girlfriend in Molo

Police are investigating murder in an incident where a man died in hospital after he was involved in a fight with his girlfriend in Molo, Nakuru County.

Kelvin Otieno Musa, 25 succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Monday evening a day after he and his girlfriend had fought.

Police say they were informed the deceased and his girlfriend had fought on May 12 at their house in Mutiritha area.

The two were rushed to Molo sub-county hospital and were admitted in a serious condition.

The following day the man succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Police said they had established the deceased had stab wounds on the lower right chest.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary-awaiting postmortem.

The woman was later arrested over the murder. She was produced in court where police were allowed to detain her for a week to complete their investigations into murder.

Cases of murder are on the rise and most of them are linked to domestic feuds, police say.

And police in Chepkube, Bungoma County are investigating a suicide incident involving a 17-year-old boy.

The boy was rushed to Chepkanga Health Center on May 13 where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The body had bruises around its neck after the boy died by suicide by hanging himself using a bed sheet.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.