Man Dies After Jumping From 13th Floor of Kileleshwa Apartment

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 48-year-old man died after jumping off the 13th floor of an apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Police said Muriuki Munene Mugambi died on the spot after landing headfirst.

He was visiting the apartment when he died by suicide on June 17 at about 4 pm.

Guards at the Kaiza apartment reported they heard a bang on the ground floor and on checking they found the body lying with injuries on the head and other body parts.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And a senior police officer is fighting for his life in hospital after he attempted to die by suicide in his Ongata Rongai home.

The inspector of police who is in charge of the Kariobangi South police post had informed his wife on Sunday June 16 morning that he had lost his official Ceska pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

His wife told police the officer looked stressed when he arrived home and that he could not recall how he lost his weapon.

The officer then reportedly excused himself and went to the family washing area where he swallowed poison.

The family found him struggling after swallowing the poison and rushed him to hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

It was then police were mobilized and told to search for the weapon.

Police said they are revisiting places where the officer visited in the past hours leading to his attempted suicide.

The incident could be linked to trauma, which is on the rise among many police officers.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.