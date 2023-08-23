Man Dies in Fire Incident in Gatundu

A 47-year-old man was killed in a fire incident in Nguna area, Gatundu, Kiambu County.

George Muhia was sleeping in his house when he was trapped therein and burnt to death, police said.

The fire is said to have emanated from the victim’s house before spreading to other structures. The two-roomed house was flattened in the incident, police said.

The fire broke out on Monday at about 5 am. Locals joined in efforts to contain the spread when they found the remains of the man.

The body was taken to General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem examination, police said.

Elsewhere in Mukinye village, Gatundu, a 49-year-old woman who was epileptic was found dead on her bed.

Police say they were informed one Fidelis Njahira Ndotono was found lying dead on her bed facing downwards.

It was said that the deceased had been suffering from epilepsy. The body had no visible injuries at the time police arrived at the scene to pick up the body.

Her remains have been moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

