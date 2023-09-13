Man Disarmed After Gun Drama with Matatu Driver in Road Rage in Ruiru

A businessman was disarmed after he was involved in a gun drama in a road rage along Eastern Bypass, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The businessman identified as Philip Mwarugu is a licensed gun holder. He told police he shot twice into the air to force a matatu driver who was escaping from an accident scene to stop in vain.

He was driving his Subaru Saloon car on Monday afternoon when the matatu driver hit and damaged his vehicle.

And when he stepped out to assess the damage, the matatu driver sped off leaving him at the scene.

This prompted him to chase the matatu which also had about eight passengers while honking to stop him.

He then remembered he was armed with a Glock pistol that had 10 bullets. He reached it and shot twice to the air prompting the driver to stop.

The driver dropped out of the steering and escaped on foot leaving the matatu with the passengers on board.

Mwarugu drove to where the driver was parked and removed the ignition key and the driver’s mobile phone that was at the dashboard.

He later went to Gatongora police station where he reported the drama. When the police visited the scene they found the matatu missing as it had been picked up by the owner.

The officers confiscated the pistol with rounds of ammunition, the ignition key and mobile phone pending further probe.

Police were tracing the matatu for detention as part of the probe.

Cases of licensed firearm holders misusing their weapons have been rampant. There are more than 14,000 licensed firearm holders in the country.

The holders go through rigorous processes to be granted permits to posses the weapons.

