Man Drowns at Hotel Swimming Pool in Diani, Kwale

A 28-year-old man drowned while swimming at the pool of a hotel in Diani, Kwale County.

Police said the incident happened at Papillon Lagoon Beach on December 4. The deceased was identified Brian Njuguna Nyambura who worked with Techno Company.

He and his colleagues had booked at the hotel when he decided to go swimming. He later drowned and was rescued and rushed to Diani Beach Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and took the body to the mortuary.

Elsewhere in Mbeere, Embu County one Sharon Karimi drowned as she washed clothes on the banks of river Rupingazi.

Her shoes, clothes, and basins she had carried were recovered at the river bank.

Police said efforts to trace her proved futile.

In Taita Taveta’s Msau Mvita bridge, two pillion passengers drowned as they tried to cross the area.

Efforts to trace and retrieve the bodies are ongoing, police said.