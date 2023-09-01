Man Drowns in Well While Repairing it in Kiambu

A man who was dredging a water well drowned therein in a tragic incident in Karuri, Kiambu County.

Ndung’u Kimani, 34, had been dredging the 82-foot borehole when he slipped and drowned in the water.

Police said they were called and informed the deceased had been hired to help in the dredging when the incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

A fire brigade from the county was called to help in retrieving the body from the water, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Locals said Kimani was an expert in dredging of wells in the area.

Meanwhile, a 25 year old man was found dead after a suicide incident in Yatta, Machakos county.

The body of Alexander Isika Nomo was discovered dangling on a tree in a bush. Police said a sisal rope was tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known. The body of the man was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend. Police say they record up to three cases weekly, which is alarming.

Most of the incidents have been linked to mental trauma.

