Man Drowns While Bathing at Dam in Isinya

A 20-year-old man drowned while bathing in a dam in Isinya, Kajiado County.

The man identified as Ezekiel Lekipusi was taking a bath at the dam when slid and drowned on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the body was not immediately retrieved from the water.

The county emergency response team was contacted for assistance and managed to recover the body on Monday.

In Sabatia, Vihiga County, a body was found floating in the Izava River.

Police said they were called and found the body of an unknown male adult floating in the Izava River. The body which had a wound on the right ear was retrieved from the river and moved to Vihiga County referral hospital mortuary for preservation pending identification and autopsy.

And detectives are investigating the death of a man who had an epilepsy history in Nairobi’s City Stadium.

The body of Ayub Serenge, 39 was found near the wall of the stadium without visible injuries.

Police said they were called and informed of the incident and rushed to the scene where the body was found lying.

His family said he had a history of epilepsy and suspected he was attacked as he walked near the place.

However, police said they are investigating the Sunday December 8 incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Luanda, Vihiga County, one Reuben Kabaka, 34 was found dead at Esongolo village after a wall that he was constructing fell on him.

Police said the deceased was finishing up on the construction when suddenly the wall of the house collapsed and trapped him underneath killing him instantly.

The body was moved to the Coptic Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Cherengani, Trans Nzoia County, a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a falling tree.

Police said Moses Manyonge Wafula was hit by a tree and died on the spot on Sunday.

Police visited the scene and established that the deceased had bought trees that he was cutting to make timber for sale.

In the process, one of the trees that was being cut fell and hit him. He died on the spot.

The body was moved to the Trans Nzoia County referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.