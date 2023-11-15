Man Electrocuted as He Steals Dried Coffee in Kiambu

Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man was electrocuted as he tried to steal dry coffee at a factory.

The incident happened in Kibichoi where dried coffee parchment was kept.

Police said the man’s body was found at the entrance of the coffee mill with a half full of sack of the dried coffee that he had picked up.

It was established the man had on November 14 sneaked into the store and picked the dried coffee and as he left, he touched a naked live wire there.

This electrocuted him. Police was moved to the mortuary pending further probe into the incident.

Elsewhere, a 15-year-old was electrocuted in a tragedy as he played with his friends in Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

The body of the juvenile was found in Maasai village long after the electrocution.

It was found on a footpath by locals who reported to the police.

Police said there were no visible injuries detected on the body and that it was suspected that the deceased might have been electrocuted after stepping on a wet live electric wire.

His friend said he stepped on a live naked wire on Tuesday which killed him instantly.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Cases of electrocution have been on the rise amid calls for action to stop the trend.

Most of the cases happen in informal settlements and police say they have involved various stakeholders to address the menace.

Officials blame illegal power connections for the incidents.