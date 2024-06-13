Man Electrocuted While Pruning Tree Branches in Naivasha

A 49-year-old man was electrocuted as he pruned a tree branch in a tragic incident in Naivasha.

Police said the incident happened on June 11 at Nyondia Estate and involved Samuel Kariuki Waruga. Witnesses said was pruning tree branches on his farm when he accidentally came into contact with a live power cable that was hanging there.

He died instantly. Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Officials from Kenya Power and Lighting were called to the scene to help in the probe.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations. Such cases of electrocution are on the rise amid calls on the power utility provider to take measures to address the sad trend.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a man was found dead after suspected suicide along Manyanja Road, Donholm, Nairobi.

The body of the man was found hanging on a tree. Police said there are possibilities the man was killed and hanged there to stage a suicide but investigations are ongoing.

The body was moved from the scene and taken to the mortuary. Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to address the trend.

And a man collapsed and died in an incident in Huruma, Nairobi. Police said Reuben Ngugi, 36 had started to cough and nose bleed before he collapsed and died.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.