Man Fatally Shot in a Cybercafé in Siaya

Mystery surrounds an incident in which a gang trailed and killed a man in a cybercafé in Siaya Town.

The incident happened at the joint along Kenya Medical Training College-Siaya Stadium road, police said.

Felix Okoth Yugi, 19 was trailed and shot by two unknown assailants at Sunrise Cybercafé, police and witnesses said.

The gang had arrived on a motorcycle which they used in escaping after their mission was completed in the August 1 incident, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Siaya county referral hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and recovered one spent cartridge of 9mm. Police say they are yet to establish the motive of the attack.

A day after the incident, a 39-year-old man was attacked and killed by two suspected hired goons in Pap Yamo village.

In the Wednesday incident, the deceased – Alloyce Ochieng Nyapola – is said to have been ambushed and murdered in cold blood at his parents’ home.

According to the family, the two unknown assailants whom they suspect to have been hired confronted Alloyce as he was milking a cow outside his house, and confirmed his identity before assaulting him with blunt objects.

The deceased’s mother, Rosemary Akinyi said the attackers beat her son to death as she begged for his life.

“I was cooking in the house when I heard screams and when I went check I saw two men beating him,” she said.

She said one of the attackers threatened to harm her if she tried to intervene.

Alloyce ran to seek refuge inside his house but the attackers pursued him inside, where they met his wife Millicent Adhiambo and also injured her in the process.

A post-mortem exercise done on the body showed that Alloyce had fractured ribs and heart. The family is urging the police to conduct thorough investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Police say they are investigating both incidents and the motives are yet to be known amid protests of increased crime. No arrests made so far.

