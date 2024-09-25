Man Fatally Shot Outside his Gate in Parklands

A 36-year-old man was trailed and shot dead outside his gate in Parklands area, Nairobi.

Detectives are looking for the gunmen and motive into the shooting of Sagar Panara who is an employee at MART Networks.

Police said he was shot dead by unknown assailants in what appears to be a targeted attack on Tuesday September 24 evening.

According to police Panara was shot as he returned home from the Aga Khan Sports Club, raising the possibility that he was being trailed.

He was driving a white Toyota Corolla when the attackers ambushed him at the entrance to his residential compound.

After a brief altercation, the assailants shot Panara in the neck, just below her right ear, and fled the scene.

Neighbours and police officers responded to the gunshots, rushing Panara to Aga Khan Hospital, where he passed away while receiving emergency treatment.

Panara’s wife, Nejal Panara, confirmed that he had arrived moments after returning from the sports club.

Police said they found six ominous leaflets left behind by the attackers at the scene.

The notes bore the message “VACATE NAROK LAND, ONE PANARA DOWN, AND NAROK,” suggesting a possible link to a land dispute in the Narok region.

A team is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a suspected gunman was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in Nairobi’s Mathare slums.

The shooting happened on Tuesday night and ended up in a residential house in Mathare North Area Three.

Police said they had been informed there was an armed man who was threatening locals using a pistol.

He had also been mentioned in a case of robbery with violence.

Police said a team on patrol responded to the scene prompting the gunman to escape into the first floor of a house where he stayed put prompting a dramatic siege.

The man shot at the police officers as part of efforts to seek refuge in the residential house.

The team pursued into the house where they fatally injured him after a siege of about 30 minutes, locals said.

A Falcon pistol with one live bullet was recovered from the suspect in the drama.

An empty cartridge was recovered from the scene and the suspect was identified as Kenneth Mwangi Njeri.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending further investigations.

Police say they have heightened operations in the city to address thugs terrorizing residents.