Man Fatally Stabbed in Attack in Kericho

Mystery surrounds the murder of a man whose body was found with a stab wound in Sosiot area, Kericho County.

Police identified him as Anthony Kipng’etich adding he had a stab wound in the back. Police who arrived at the scene said there was blood oozing from the mouth of the victim.

A blood-stained knife was found a few meters from the deceased body, police said. The body was found along Taplotin-Kabianga road Wednesday and the motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to Kericho referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the murder in the incident.

Meanwhile, a suspect was lynched by a mob after being accused of stealing and slaughtering a cow in Kiembeni area, Mombasa.

The man had apparently slaughtered the stolen cow and packed the meat in two sacks in readiness for market.

Locals raised alarm alerting a mob that stoned him to death. The meat in two sacks was recovered, police said.

A local had then complained her cow was missing from a shed in the Wednesday morning incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. Police want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing.

