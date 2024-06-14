Man Fatally Stabbed in Attack in Korogocho

Police are investigating an incident in which a 39-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

A suspect was later arrested following the incident on Thursday evening, police said.

The body of Moses Arumba was found Korogocho road near Ngunyumu Primary covered with fresh blood.

The body had two stabs on the chest and one deep stab on the chest and one deep stab next to the collar-borne, police said.

Police visited the scene and picked the body to the mortuary for autopsy.

It was then that a suspect was arrested in the area following a police operation.

The motive of the attack is believed to have been a robbery.

In Githurai Mwiki area, the body of one Francis Kingaru aged 52 was found lying in a bush within a high-view area along the railway line.

Police said the body was found with physical injuries on the neck and with some bruises on the stomach. The motive of the murder and suspects are yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Cases of murder have been on the rise amid operations to address those reported.