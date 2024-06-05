Man Fatally Stabbed in Fight in Embu

Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in a fight in Makutano area, Mbeere, Embu County.

Anthony Mutunga, 23 was fatally stabbed in the stomach in a fight with a man known as only Waingo.

Witnesses said Waingo drew a knife, stabbed the victim in the abdomen, and fled to an unknown destination in the Tuesday June 3 drama.

As a result, the victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to White Rose Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention.

The body was moved to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Police said they are still looking for the said assailant.

In Tigania West, Meru County, the body of a man was found under a culvert along the Nchiru-Maua road within Nchiru Trading Centre.

Police visited the scene and found the lifeless body with deep cuts on the head, broken left leg, and right hand.

The motive of the murder and the suspected killers are yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Mlolongo, Machakos County are investigating the stealing of valuables from a school in the area.

The incident happened at the St. Augustine Day Secondary School where suspected thugs broke into offices and stole property.

An investigation into the incident has been opened.