    Man Found Dead in His House in Kilimani

    A 42-year-old man was found dead in his house in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

    The body of Anthony Gakuo was found on his bed at an apartment along Kirichwa road long after he had died. Police said the cause of the death is under probe.

    An ambulance was called to the scene to help resuscitate him in vain. Police said the body had no visible injuries.

    The body was moved to Lee Funeral Home awaiting autopsy.

    Meanwhile, a man was killed by a tree he was cutting in Hardy, Nairobi.

    Three men had been hired to help cut trees at a private compound on Thursday when the incident happened. One of the branches fell on one David Macharia on the head killing him, police said.

    The incident happened in Milima area as the workers used a power saw to chop the trees, witnesses and police said.

    The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

