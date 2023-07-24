Man Found Dead on Road After Fight in Buruburu Bar

Police are investigating an incident in which a reveler died after an altercation at a bar in Buruburu area, Nairobi.

The assailants fled the scene of incident and efforts to get them are ongoing, police said.

The body of the man identified as only Frank was found on the roadside in Donholm long after the incident.

Witnesses told police he had been involved in an altercation at a bar that saw him being assaulted by another reveler before he left.

His body was found on the roadside on July 22 with swelling at the back of the head caused by a blunt object.

Read: Hotel Where Agnes Wanjiru was Killed Covered Up Assault Incidents Involving British Soldiers – Ex-guard Alleges

Police said they established the altercation took place at Breeze Bar in the area, which turned physical. Police say they are looking for the attackers.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a 33-year-old woman died after being assaulted at her workplace.

The woman identified as Florence Atieno Adhiambo died in her house in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

She had told her husband that she had been assaulted by two known assailants who are at large.

She was rushed to Selina hospital within Kariobangi and later referred to mama Lucy Kibaki hospital where she was admitted before her death.

An initial report of assault was not earlier made but police visited the scene and established that the deceased was assaulted at her work place by her workmates and fell In a drainage trench where she sustained injuries at the back of her head.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...