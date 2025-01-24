Man found murdered outside Safari Park Hotel gate in Nairobi

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found outside the Safari Park Hotel gate, in Nairobi.

The victim was later identified as Isaac Mwangi Kagure, 35.

The body had several stab wounds and was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy, police said of the Wednesday murder.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident and no arrest has been made. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

In Dadaab’s Banane Kokar Trading Centre, one man was stabbed and killed in a fight over a love triangle.

This followed a quarrel between two men, police said.

Police said an altercation ensued between Abdi Mohamed Abdullahi aged 27 years, and Ali Billow Khalif and the two stabbed each other with knives leading to the death of Abdi Mohamed Abdullahi while Ali Billow Khalif sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dadaab Hospital for treatment.

It was alleged the two had a longstanding grudge over a love triangle.

The body was moved to Dadaab Hospital awaiting postmortem.

The suspect was admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a former student at the Kitale National Polytechnic was killed in an altercation outside the institution.

Police said Felix Otieno, 24 had called his colleague at the polytechnic and informed him he had been assaulted in an altercation.

The other students went to the polytechnic gate where they found the victim in a kiosk with visible injuries in the legs and arms.

He was escorted to Kijana Wamalwa Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kiminini, Trans Nzoia, a woman was found dead on the roadside in Gatua area along the Kitale-Eldoret highway.

Police said they suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The motive of the murder is however yet to be known.

The woman was identified as Purity Chepkoech and the body had a deep cut in the head and left leg.

Police said the body also had bruises on the back.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said no arrest has been made over the incident.