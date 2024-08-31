Man goes berserk, hacks four neighbours to death before he is lynched in Meru

Tragedy struck a village in Igembe North, Meru County after a man indiscriminately hacked four neighbours to death before he was lynched by angry residents.

Police described the incident as a bizarre attack.

In total, five people died at the Kilera village leaving many in agony.

Police said the incident happened Saturday August 31 and involved a man who was mentally challenged.

The afternoon tragic incident happened some 10 kilometres away from Laare Town when the four who had gone to tend their farms in the area encountered the assailant identified as Jeremiah Kabuora, 38 on the road.

Igembe North Police Commander Mark

Bitok said four of the victims succumbed to deep machete cuts while the assailant was beaten to death as he tried to attack more victims.

He said the man hacked five people and three died on the spot while the fourth one succumbed in hospital. Another victim was admitted in hospital in serious condition.

He said investigations have been launched into the murderous attack while warning locals against taking the law into their hands.

Residents said the man has had a violent past.

“His father could not go to the farm where the assailant lived because he was violent. We suspect he was mentally challenged,” a resident said.

On Saturday, he had an argument with his father before he was chased from their home.

He armed himself with a machete and started to slash anyone he met on the road.

Among those killed included Geoffrey Muriuki Maore, 38 whose body was found in Luma area, Seberia Mukomaitha, 70 and Regina Micubu, 35, police said.

According to police, the assailant was confronted by a mob as he attempted to attack another victim near a water point and stoned to death.

Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for prosecution.

The bodies were moved to Maua mortuary pending autopsy.

A team of detectives was sent to the area to investigate the matter.

Cases of mob lynching are on the rise in many parts of the country amid calls to address the trend.