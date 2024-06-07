Man Hacked to Death in Attack in Likoni

A 24-year-old man was slashed and killed in an attack by unknown people in Ujamaa area, Likoni, Mombasa.

Police said Mwatuji Salim was attacked at about 4 am on June 4 at the Ujamaa area and rushed to Likoni sub-county hospital with deep cuts on the head by the members of the public where he later succumbed to the injuries.

Family members later took the body and buried him hours later according to their Islamic rites without reporting to the police.

Police officers visited the hospital and confirmed that the deceased was brought to the hospital and buried in the Bububu area.

The motive of the attack and the assailants are not known. The area has been facing security challenges in the past few days amid calls on authorities to address the trend.

And detectives are pursuing a gang that raided a school in Kabati, Muranga County and killed a night guard before robbing valuables.

The gang of about 15 raided Wangai Secondary School on Wednesday night and attacked two guards who were on duty.

One of the guards identified as Joseph Nyoike Njuguini died in a laboratory under construction the gang had tied him up, police said.

The gang entered the compound past midnight and attacked the guards before they grabbed and tied Njuguini in the laboratory. Police said they tied both his hands and legs with nylon ropes as he bled from the head.

He succumbed to the injuries minutes later.

The gang then broke into the principal’s office and stole eight CPU computers and two laptops. The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Vihiga, an M-Pesa operator was shot and wounded in a robbery incident.

Police said the incident happened at Boyani shopping centre where three gunmen accosted the operator and demanded cash from him.

They robbed him of Sh100,000 and discharged one bullet that injured him on the right side of the head. They also grabbed his laptop, a mobile phone and two Mpesa transactional phones, police said.

The victim was rushed to Mungoma Private Hospital and admitted in stable condition. No arrest has been made but police said they are pursuing the gang.